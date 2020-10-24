Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aphria in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

APHA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aphria by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aphria by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aphria by 1,237.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.