Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 6,744.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,980. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $102.91 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

