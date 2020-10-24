Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after buying an additional 759,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

