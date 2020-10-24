Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.81. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.