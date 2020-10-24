Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Docusign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.81. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,376 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,376 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,868 Shares of BCE Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,868 Shares of BCE Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 352,760 Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 352,760 Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report