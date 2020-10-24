Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 118.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.10.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

