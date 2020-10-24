Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

