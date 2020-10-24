Cwm LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LTC Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

