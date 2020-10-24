Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.85. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $310.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.59.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 65.07%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.