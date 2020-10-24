Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.85. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $310.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.59.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 65.07%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,376 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,376 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,868 Shares of BCE Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,868 Shares of BCE Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 352,760 Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 352,760 Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report