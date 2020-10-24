Cwm LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

