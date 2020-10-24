Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 80.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 638,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 535,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDP opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,875,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,158,589.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,445 shares of company stock worth $3,060,375 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

