Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lear by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lear by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

