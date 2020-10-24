Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10,375.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

