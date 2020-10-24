Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BOCOM International lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.