Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 950.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.