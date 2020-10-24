Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,440 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $33.17 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.