State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

