Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

