Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

