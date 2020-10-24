Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,292 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,216,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 41.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,260,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.