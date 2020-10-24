Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $455,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brady by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

