IBM Retirement Fund Takes $98,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 577.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.