Head to Head Contrast: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) vs. SFL (NASDAQ:SFL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SFL has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SFL and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL -10.11% 11.31% 3.05% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SFL and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 4 1 0 2.20 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

SFL currently has a consensus target price of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SFL and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $458.85 million 0.00 $89.18 million $1.09 N/A Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SFL beats Castor Maritime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 81 vessels and rigs. It operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

