IBM Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 4,246 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,203 shares of company stock worth $252,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

