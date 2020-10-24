12,391 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 42,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Devon Energy stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

