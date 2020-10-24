Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Noble Energy by 264.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE NBL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.