IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $97,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 181.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

