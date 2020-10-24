IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,263 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apache by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.