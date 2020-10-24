Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.44 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

