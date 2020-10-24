Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $236.00 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.