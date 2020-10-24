Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $100.21 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

