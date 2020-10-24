Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHCG opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $231.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

