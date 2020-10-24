Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $125,929,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMETEK by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after buying an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after buying an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

AME stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.