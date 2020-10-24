Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $70,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,064. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

