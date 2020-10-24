Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

