Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,065 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

