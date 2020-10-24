Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 858 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $501.97 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total value of $10,659,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

