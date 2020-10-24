Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,789 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IAA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the first quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

