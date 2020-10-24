Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

