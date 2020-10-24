Cwm LLC Buys 2,892 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.