Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

