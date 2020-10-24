Raymond James Raises Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $31.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

CVET stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Covetrus by 22.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co.
Head to Head Survey: Farmhouse and PennyMac Financial Services
Head to Head Survey: Farmhouse and PennyMac Financial Services
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Penumbra, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Penumbra, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Regal Beloit Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Regal Beloit Corp
Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of AMETEK, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of AMETEK, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report