Raymond James Raises Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $31.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Covetrus by 22.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.