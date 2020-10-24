Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

