Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
