Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.74% from the company’s previous close.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

