CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $91.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.48.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.