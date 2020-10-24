CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $82.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

