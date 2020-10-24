Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rating Reiterated by Warburg Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CTTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $117.68 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

