Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 17,300 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

