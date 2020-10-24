Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to $6.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.91% from the company’s previous close.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.