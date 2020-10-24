Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

