Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.24 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $340.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 12,515.0% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

